HM Payson & Co. Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 975,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

