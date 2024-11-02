HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.