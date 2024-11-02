Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Thirteenth Stock Repurchase Program

On November 1, 2024, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) disclosed that its Board of Directors has authorized a thirteenth stock repurchase program. This initiative allows the company to buy back up to 100,000 shares, approximately 3.0% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchases may happen through open market transactions or through private negotiations, contingent upon market conditions and other relevant factors. Notably, this program does not have a predefined expiration date.

For more detailed insights, the company’s press release issued on November 1, 2024, contains additional information regarding this stock repurchase program. The press release, appended as Exhibit 99.1, is being submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is integral to this disclosure, though it is not considered a formal filing except as explicitly referenced in future filings that might incorporate it.

Furthermore, under Item 9.01 of the report, no significant financial statements or exhibits were cited, making this a concise update primarily focused on the new stock repurchase program.

Alongside the press release, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana provided the Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104) as part of an Inline XBRL document, granting additional transparency and accessibility to interested parties reviewing these materials.

The filing, signed on November 1, 2024, by James R. Barlow, the company’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives like the thirteenth stock repurchase program.

This announcement underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster shareholder confidence and reinforce its commitment to returning value to shareholders through prudent capital allocation strategies.

The market is likely to watch how this stock repurchase program unfolds and influences the company’s financial position and outlook in the coming quarters.

