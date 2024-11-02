Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.98 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $76.24 million and $6.98 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,563.11 or 0.99882047 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.43 or 0.99734610 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.37537507 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,621,895.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

