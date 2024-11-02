Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and traded as low as $17.39. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

