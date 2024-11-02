Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Hub Group comprises about 3.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. 491,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,019. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.