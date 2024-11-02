Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 491,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

