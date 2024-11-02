Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.75, but opened at $39.38. Hub Group shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 38,646 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

