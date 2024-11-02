Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.04. 645,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,228. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

