IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 300,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

