Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 5.1 %

IMO opened at C$98.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.71. The company has a market cap of C$52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$72.03 and a 1-year high of C$108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.25.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

