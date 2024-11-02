Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.155-1.165 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Independence Realty Trust also updated its FY33 guidance to $1.155-$1.165 EPS.
NYSE IRT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
