Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) announced in a recent 8-K filing that the Board of Directors held a special meeting on October 3, 2024, to address the resignation of Dean Kolocouris, a member of the Board. The resignation was formally accepted by the Board on the same day.

Get alerts:

Dean Kolocouris resigned from his position citing health issues and family duties as the primary reasons for his departure. The resignation is effective immediately. Mr. Kolocouris has confirmed that he does not possess any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction or proposed transaction that necessitates reporting under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Innovative Designs, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is now in the process of acknowledging this change in its governance structure. Joseph A. Riccelli, the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Principal Accounting Officer of the company, signed off on the 8-K report on behalf of the registrant.

Following Kolocouris’s resignation, Innovative Designs will move forward with the ongoing management and operations under the guidance of the existing Board of Directors. The filing did not indicate immediate plans for filling the vacated position on the Board.

This report acts as a formal disclosure of the recent changes in the leadership team at Innovative Designs, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparent communication with its shareholders and the public.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Innovative Designs’s 8K filing here.

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

See Also