Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $7.30. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 166,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,502.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.