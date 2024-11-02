Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

AAV opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

