Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 61,003 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,142,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,708,141.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $174,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

