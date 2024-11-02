Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Buys 9,059 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 9,059 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,835.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,412,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,049,831. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.49 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.