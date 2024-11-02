Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 4,515 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $146,872.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,359.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

