Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

