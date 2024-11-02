Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,589,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,796,366.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.
eXp World Stock Performance
Shares of EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
