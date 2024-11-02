Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,589,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,796,366.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 2.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 38,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.