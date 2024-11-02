Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 35,722 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $6,740,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,946,148.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

