Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $17,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,621,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,182,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $17,840.00.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

Zynex last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $113,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 646.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

