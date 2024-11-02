Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.54. 70,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post 0.1699752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

