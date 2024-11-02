Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,471,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,380,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

