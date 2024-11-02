Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $130.88 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

