InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.67. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,039 shares.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

