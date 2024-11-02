Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

