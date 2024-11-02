Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 40,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,073. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

