Invesco LLC Buys 36 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.91. 510,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,234. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $486.82 and a one year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

