Invesco LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 1,853,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

