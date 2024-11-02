Invesco LLC Sells 150 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.70. 1,261,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,756. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

