Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Raised by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,965.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 17.2% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after buying an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after buying an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. 1,574,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.83.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.