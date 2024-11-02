Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $39,478,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.8% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $360.30 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

