Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $16,890,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.80 and a 200 day moving average of $468.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

