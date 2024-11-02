Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,471,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,380,906. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.