Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,894,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,243,188. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

