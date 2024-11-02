Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

BMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 12,894,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,395. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.62%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

