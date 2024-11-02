iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2831 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

