iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
