iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,960 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 6.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

