iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Raised by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $83.78 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.