iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

