iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

