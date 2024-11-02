iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
HYXF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
