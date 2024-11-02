iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

HYXF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

