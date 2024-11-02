iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

