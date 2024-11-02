iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.63 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

