iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Plans $0.21 Dividend

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2069 per share on Saturday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
BATS HYGW remained flat at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,986 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.
iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
