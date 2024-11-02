iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
