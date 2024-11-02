iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

