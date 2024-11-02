iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
