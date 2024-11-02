iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

