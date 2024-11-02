iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 141,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 115,615 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $40.13.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

